Netflix confident of sealing deal to film Kiss biopic Shout It Out Loud

Netflix are confident that they’re nearing an agreement with Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons to bring the Kiss story to life in a biopic titled Shout It Out Loud.

According to Deadline, Netflix has emerged as the hot favourite to seal the deal, which aims to do for the louder-than-life New York hard rockers what Queen’s hugely successful Bohemian Rhapsody film has done for Freddie Mercury’s band.

With official approval and guidance from Stanley and Simmons, and a script written by British writer/director Ole Sanders, the narrative is thought to focus upon Kiss’ dynamic duo growing up as misfit kids in New York, with a shared to dream to put together a band designed as ‘The Beatles on steroids’. With the recruitment of guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss, the pair formed Kiss in 1973, and set about loudly pursuing their dreams.



“At heart,” writes Deadline, “their formative story is in the vein of [Alan Parker’s 1991 musical-comedy] The Commitments, if that Irish soul band employed makeup and spiked heels.”

The film is also set to make clear exactly what motivated Stanley and Simmons to pursued rock ’n’ roll infamy.



“I remember walking out onto the street, seeing this Spanish girl jumping rope across the street, and staring at her long black hair slapping against this great butt,” Gene Simmons once said. “It occurred to me this was better than religion. How could I get near that?”

According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Norwegian filmmaker Joachim Rønning (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), though they end their exclusive story by cautioning “None of the participants would comment because the deal is not completed.”