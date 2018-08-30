Neil Young reportedly marries girlfriend Daryl Hannah

Neil Young has married girlfriend Daryl Hannah in California, according to reports.

The singer and the actor are said to have wed on Saturday after a ceremony on Young’s yacht.

Young’s guitarist Mark Miller, who wasn’t at the wedding, inadvertently confirmed the news when he congratulated the couple of Facebook. “I only knew about it because one of my friends attended the ceremony in Atascadero and announced it on his page,” Miller said.

Young and Hannah got together in 2014, after Young left his wife of 36 years, Pegi. The musician recently appeared in Paradox, an experimental sci-fi western film directed by Hannah.

“We don’t give a shit,” Young has said of media attention on the couple. “We don’t care, because they don’t know what they’re talking about. And if they do know what they’re talking about, we still don’t care, but we’re happy for them. It doesn’t matter. What matters is us, not the press.”