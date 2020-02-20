Neil Young pens scathing open letter to Donald Trump

Singer-songwriter Neil Young has penned a scathing open letter to US President Donald Trump.

In the letter, which appears on Young's Archive website, he attacks Trump for his record on the economy and climate, goes on to criticise him for continuing to use Keep On Rockin' In The Free World at political rallies, and endorses Democratic Presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

"You are a disgrace to my country," writes Young, who became a US citizen earlier this year. "Bragging about the US economy does not disguise the fact that the numbers today are what you inherited almost four years ago.

"Your mindless destruction of our shared natural resources, our environment and our relationships with friends around the world is unforgivable.

"Your policies, decisions and short term thinking continue to exacerbate the Climate Crisis."

Young goes on to criticise Trump's use of his music, saying, "Keep on Rockin’ in the Free World is not a song you can trot out at one of your rallies. Perhaps you could have been a bass player and played in a rock and roll band. That way you could be on stage at a rally every night in front of your fans, if you were any good, and you might be."

"Every time Keep On Rockin’ in the Free World or one of my songs is played at your rallies, I hope you hear my voice. Remember it is the voice of a tax-paying US citizen who does not support you. Me."

Young ends his letter by endorsing Democrat Bernie Sanders, saying, "One of your opponents has the answers I like. He is aiming at preserving our children’s future directly. He is not popular with the Democratic establishment because unlike all the other candidates, he is not pandering to the industries accelerating Earth’s Climate Disaster, the end of the world as we know it. He is truly fighting for the USA.

"His initials are BS. Not his policies."

Neil Young's Colorado, recorded with Crazy Horse, was released in October.