Rick Rosas, bassist with Neil Young since the 1980s, has died at the age of 65, it’s been confirmed.

No cause of death has been reported for the musician, who also worked with Ron Wood, Jerry Lee Lewis and Joe Walsh.

But he’s best known for joining Young’s band in 1988 and also appearing as part of Crosby, Still, Nash and Young, Crazy Horse and Buffalo Springfield.

Crazy Horse drummer Ralph Molina confirmed the passing of his colleague.