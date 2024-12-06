Doom veterans My Dying Bride end hiatus, announce first show of 2025 – with a different singer

Doom metal masters My Dying Bride have announced their first show since taking a hiatus – without lead singer Aaron Stainthorpe.

The Yorkshire outfit, who cancelled all live plans around the release of new album A Mortal Binding earlier this year, have confirmed their first show for 2025, taking place at the Rockmaraton festival in Hungary next July.

However, founding member Stainthorpe will not perform, with Mikko Kotamäki of fellow doom-dealers Swallow The Sun filling in.

My Dying Bride comment: “After a small ‘hiatus’, live shows are set to recommence, featuring a very special guest on vocals: Mikko Kotamäki from Swallow The Sun. We warmly welcome Mikko, who has graciously joined the MDB live setup, enabling us to bring both new and classic songs back to the stage.

“With this year’s monumental album A Mortal Binding now well into establishing itself as a doom metal success, the band are at last ready to promote it live along with seasoned classics of course.”

My Dying Bride, who formed in 1990 and became recognised as one of death/doom’s pioneering ‘Peaceville Three’, cancelled all their scheduled live shows this past April, days before A Mortal Binding’s release.

Shortly afterwards, guitarist Andrew Craighan, the band’s sole constant member alongside Stainthorpe, explained, “We have some live problems, which we’re – how best to say it? – massaging, I would say.”

Stainthorpe offered his side of the story in September, highlighting professional tensions between himself and Craighan. “We’ve worked relentlessly in My Dying Bride – without a manager. Me and Andrew managed the band as best we could over the years,” the singer said.

He went on to add: “And me and Andy, we’ve argued the toss like a married couple for years and years and years – artwork, lyrics. I normally pretty much get away with lyrics, but artwork particularly. And I think we’re both becoming grumpy old men. We’ve just got a bit loggerheaded like that. We said, ‘Let’s take a break before we have a massive bust-up.’”

Despite My Dying Bride’s hiatus and his absence from their live lineup, seemingly for the foreseeable future, Stainthorpe has been active in 2024. The debut album from his new band High Parasite, Forever We Burn, dropped in September.

Talking to Metal Hammer, the singer said High Parasite were not started due to My Dying Bride’s hiatus. “I haven’t suddenly stood up and said, ‘OK, My Dying Bride is shelved so I can do this!’” he explained. “I’ve been doing this for three years! You’ve got to remember, between MDB albums there’s usually a three-or-four year gap. When it comes to live shows, we only do a few every year, so I’ve got loads of time to work on other projects!”

Rockmaraton will take place in Dunaújváros, Hungary, from July 3 to 5. Also on the bill are Powerwolf, King Diamond, The Hu, Bury Tomorrow and more. Tickets are now available.