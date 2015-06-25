My Dying Bride Feel The Misery

My Dying Bride have announced they’ll release 12th album Feel The Misery on September 18.

The follow-up to 2012’s A Map Of All Our Failures will be issued via Peaceville Records and features the return of original guitarist Calvin Robertshaw, who left the lineup in 1999.

Frontman Aaron Stainthorpe fought to focus on recording the album while dealing with the death of his father. He told Metal Hammer: “Everyone else thoroughly enjoyed it – they were all buzzing having Calvin back. But because of what was happening in my personal life, I didn’t enjoy it at all.

“When the final day in the studio was up, I thought, ‘Thank God that’s over.’ We’re normally all quite upbeat – we’d go to the pub and celebrate. This time we sort of drifted off.”

He added: “This is our 25th anniversary year, but it got off to a shit start for me. Hopefully it will get better.”

Stainthorpe described Feel The Misery as their “most commercial” album to date and continued: “There are a couple of moments that I’m really keen for the fans to hear, to see what they think – there’s a bit of territory that we haven’t stepped into before.”

It’ll be issued on CD, vinyl and in a 2CD/2x10-inch vinyl package, which contains exclusive tracks and expanded booklet. My Dying Bride play a run of festival dates in the coming weeks:

Jul 31: Wacken Festival, Germany

Aug 02: Istanbul Rock Off Festival, Turkey

Aug 07: Lake Balaton Rock Part Festival, Hungary

Aug 08: Schlotheim Party San Metal Open Air, Germany

Aug 29: Rytmikorjaamo Seinajoki Metal Festival, Finland

Feel The Misery tracklist

And My Father Left Forever 2. To Shiver In Empty Halls 3. A Cold New Curse 4. Feel The Misery 5. A Thorn Of Wisdom 6. I Celebrate Your Skin 7. I Almost Loved You 8. Within A Sleeping Forest

In The Studio: My Dying Bride