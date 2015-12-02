Munroe launches Thunder project

Former Metal Church singer Ronny Munroe has revealed details of his latest project.

He left Metal Church last year and has now formed Munroe’s Thunder with bassist RC Ciejek, drummer Rick Ward and guitarists David Mark Pearce and Justin Zych.

And he’s announced they’re working on their debut album entitled The Black Watch which they hope to release in summer 2016.

Munroe says: “The dynamics of this band are beyond incredible and we look forward to bringing you something absolutely mind-blowing.

“I feel fortunate to be working with persons of utmost talent and drive who are whole-heartely dedicated in creating this masterpiece in the making. This one is already turning out to be an epic creation.”

Munroe joined Metal Church in 2004 and remained with them until they split five years later, returning as part of their reunion in 2012. He signed up with Trans Siberian Orchestra in 2011 and released third solo album Electric Wake in 2014.