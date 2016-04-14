Mudcrutch stream Beautiful World

Mudcrutch have made their song Beautiful World available to stream.

Tom Petty’s pre-Heartbreakers outfit have released the track to promote their upcoming album, Mudcrutch 2. It can be pre-ordered from Petty’s website.

The revived band consists of Petty, Mike Campbell, Tom Leadon, Randall Marsh and Benmont Tench. They launched their self-titled debut in 2008, after initially forming in the 70s.

Last month Mudcrutch released a teaser for album opener Trailer. They’ll also kick off a US tour in support of the album release in May.

Mudcrutch 2 tracklist

Trailer Dreams Of Flying Beautiful Blue Beautiful World I Forgive It All The Other Side Of The Mountain Hope Welcome To Hell Save Your Water Victim Of Circumstance Hungry No More

Mudcrutch 2016 US tour

May 26: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

May 29: Chillicothe Summer Camp Festival, IL

May 31: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Jun 02: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA

Jun 03: Cincinnati Bunbury Music Festival, OH

Jun 06: Washington 9:30 Club, DC

Jun 07: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Jun 10: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jun 11: New York Webster Hall, NY

Jun 14: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY

Jun 15: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Jun 19: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Jun 20: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Jun 25: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Jun 26: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA

Jun 28: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA