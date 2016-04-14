Trending

Mudcrutch stream Beautiful World

Hear track lifted from Mudcrutch 2, the upcoming album from Tom Petty's pre-Heartbreakers outfit

Mudcrutch have made their song Beautiful World available to stream.

Tom Petty’s pre-Heartbreakers outfit have released the track to promote their upcoming album, Mudcrutch 2. It can be pre-ordered from Petty’s website.

The revived band consists of Petty, Mike Campbell, Tom Leadon, Randall Marsh and Benmont Tench. They launched their self-titled debut in 2008, after initially forming in the 70s.

Last month Mudcrutch released a teaser for album opener Trailer. They’ll also kick off a US tour in support of the album release in May.

Mudcrutch 2 tracklist

  1. Trailer
  2. Dreams Of Flying
  3. Beautiful Blue
  4. Beautiful World
  5. I Forgive It All
  6. The Other Side Of The Mountain
  7. Hope
  8. Welcome To Hell
  9. Save Your Water
  10. Victim Of Circumstance
  11. Hungry No More

Mudcrutch 2016 US tour

May 26: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO
May 29: Chillicothe Summer Camp Festival, IL
May 31: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN
Jun 02: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA
Jun 03: Cincinnati Bunbury Music Festival, OH
Jun 06: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Jun 07: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Jun 10: New York Webster Hall, NY
Jun 11: New York Webster Hall, NY
Jun 14: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY
Jun 15: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Jun 19: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Jun 20: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Jun 25: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA
Jun 26: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA
Jun 28: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA