Mudcrutch stream Beautiful World

Mudcrutch have made their song Beautiful World available to stream.
Tom Petty’s pre-Heartbreakers outfit have released the track to promote their upcoming album, Mudcrutch 2. It can be pre-ordered from Petty’s website.
The revived band consists of Petty, Mike Campbell, Tom Leadon, Randall Marsh and Benmont Tench. They launched their self-titled debut in 2008, after initially forming in the 70s.
Last month Mudcrutch released a teaser for album opener Trailer. They’ll also kick off a US tour in support of the album release in May.
Mudcrutch 2 tracklist
- Trailer
- Dreams Of Flying
- Beautiful Blue
- Beautiful World
- I Forgive It All
- The Other Side Of The Mountain
- Hope
- Welcome To Hell
- Save Your Water
- Victim Of Circumstance
- Hungry No More
Mudcrutch 2016 US tour
May 26: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO
May 29: Chillicothe Summer Camp Festival, IL
May 31: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN
Jun 02: Atlanta The Tabernacle, GA
Jun 03: Cincinnati Bunbury Music Festival, OH
Jun 06: Washington 9:30 Club, DC
Jun 07: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA
Jun 10: New York Webster Hall, NY
Jun 11: New York Webster Hall, NY
Jun 14: Port Chester Capitol Theatre, NY
Jun 15: Boston House Of Blues, MA
Jun 19: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Jun 20: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA
Jun 25: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA
Jun 26: Los Angeles The Fonda Theatre, CA
Jun 28: Santa Ana The Observatory, CA