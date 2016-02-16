Mott The Hoople's Buffin laid to rest

Mott The Hoople drummer Dale ‘Buffin’ Griffin was laid to rest in Herefordshire with more than 100 friends and family in attendance.

Griffin died on January 17 at the age of 67 in a care home in Wales. He had Alzheimer’s disease. His funeral was held at Priory Church of St Mary in Usk on Monday (February 15), with Mott The Hoople keyboard player Verden Allen among those to pay tribute.

According to the Hereford Times, Allen recalled a chat he and Buffin had in London when the band signed their first record deal. The drummer remarked: “I’m not cut out for this rock and roll business.” Allen replied: “I think it’s a bit late for that Buff.”

Allen added: “Goodbye to a good friend and colleague and a brilliant drummer. He will be sadly missed but not forgotten. Thank you Buff for the memories.”

Griffin’s partner Jean Smith also spoke at the ceremony and said the couple had many happy years before his Alzheimer’s diagnosis at the age of 58. She said: “He was very special and I will miss him.”

Griffin was living in a care home near Brecon, Wales, when he passed away and was being cared for by Smith.

He played a part in the band’s 2009 40th anniversary reunion shows, performing on the encores.

Dale Griffin: a powerhouse and a gentleman