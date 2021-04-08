Motorhead’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre EP is getting a 40th anniversary reissue on picture disc and we want one

Motörhead’s St. Valentine’s Day Massacre EP, a collaboration with their good friends Girlschool, released under the band name ‘Headgirl’ is to get a special 40th anniversary reissue on picture disc for Record Store Day.

The three track EP, which featured the two bands duetting on a reworking of Johnny Kidd & The Pirates’ 1959 debut single Please Don’t Touch, and covering one another’s songs - Motörhead tackling Girlschool’s Emergency, Girlschool recording a raucous cover of Bomber - reached number 5 in the UK single’s chart when released in February 1981.

The new picture disc will be released on Sanctuary Records on June 12.

(Image credit: Sanctuary Records)

Motörhead and Girlschool’s friendship extended beyond this one EP: Lemmy dated Girlschool guitarist Kelly Johnson, while Girlschool vocalist/guitarist Kim McAuliffe dated Motörhead guitarist ‘Fast’ Eddie Clarke. Speaking to The Guardian last year, ex-Girlschool bassist Enid Williams said the link between the two bands was both a blessing and a curse for her former band.

“I’ve argued with Kim many times about this point,” Williams said. “I’m very proud of our association with Motörhead, but there’s always another side. When I brought this point up, Kim said, ‘Without Motörhead, we would have been nothing.’ But something would have happened. We might not have been on Top of the Pops at that point, but I think we would have sustained our success longer, and we would have had more respect. Lemmy really wanted to help us, but men shouldn’t be getting credit for what women do. I think it held us back.”