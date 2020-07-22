Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades album set for deluxe reissue

Motorhead’s landmark 1980 album Ace Of Spades is to be reissued to mark its 40th anniversary.

It’ll be released on October 30 on various formats including 2CD and 3LP, while a deluxe version will contain a wealth of bonus material – including 42 previously unreleased tracks.

The box set will include all the original album tracks which have been remastered at half-speed from the original masters, live shows from Belfast and Orleans, a 10-inch EP of previously unreleased instrumentals and a double album of b-sides, rare cuts and studio outtakes titled The Good, The Broke & The Ugly.

A DVD will compile a selection of Motorhead’s TV appearances from the early 80s alongside a 5.1 audio mix of the Ace Of Spades album.

A 40-page book featuring previously unpublished interviews with the band, memorabilia and photos will be included in the deluxe edition, with an Ace Up Your Sleeve tour programme, Motorhead Rock Commando comic, and a limited edition 7-inch reproduction of the Dutch Ace Of Spades single with a previously unreleased instrumental version on the b-side will also feature.

And as if that wasn’t enough, the deluxe edition will be bundled with five poker dice which can be used to play on a game board on the inside of the box.

To mark the news, Motorhead’s performance of Ace Of Spades from Belfast in 1981 has been released and can be found below along with further album details.

The Ace Of Spades reissue is now available to pre-order.

In May this year, a new lyric video for Ace Of Spades was released to mark the first annual Motorhead Day, which was billed as the “loudest day of the year.”

Motorhead: Ace Of Spades Deluxe Edition contents

Ace Of Spades album

Side 1

1. Ace Of Spades

2. Love Me Like A Reptile

3. Shoot You In The Back

4. Live To Win

5. Fast And Loose

6. (We Are) The Road Crew

Side 2

7. Fire Fire

8. Jailbait

9. Dance

10. Bite The Bullet

11. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

12. The Hammer

A Fistful Of Instrumentals

Side 1

1. Ace Of Spades (demo)

2. Hump On Your Back (demo)

3. Shoot You In The Back (demo)

4. Fast And Loose (demo)

Side 2

5. Dirty Love (demo)

6. Love Me Like A Reptile (demo)

7. Dance (demo)

Riders Wearing Black: Live At Whitla Hall, Belfast, Dec 23, 1981

Side 1

1. Ace Of Spades

2. Stay Clean

3. Over The Top

4. The Hammer

5. Shoot You In The Back

6. Metropolis

Side 2

7. (We Are) The Road Crew

8. No Class

9. Bite The Bullet

10. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

Side 3

11. Jailbait

12. Leaving Here

13. Capricorn

14. Too Late, Too Late

Side 4

15. Overkill

16. Bomber

17. Motörhead

Dead Man’s Hand: Live At Parc Expo, Orleans – March 5, 1981

Side 1

1. Ace Of Spades

2. Stay Clean

3. Over The Top

4. Metropolis

5. Shoot You In The Back

Side 2

6. The Hammer

7. Jailbait

8. Leaving Here

9. Fire Fire

10. Love Me Like A Reptile

Side 3

11. Capricorn

12. Too Late, Too Late

13. (We Are) The Road Crew

14. No Class

Side 4

15. Bite The Bullet

16. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch

17. Overkill

18. Bomber

The Good, The Broke & The Ugly

Side 1

1. Ace Of Spades (Alternative Version)

2. Dirty Love

3. Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Long Version)

4. Shoot You In The Back (Alternative Version)

Side 2

5. Hump On Your Back

6. Fast And Loose (Alternative Version)

7. (We Are) The Road Crew (Alternative Version)

8. Fire Fire (Alternative Version)

9. Jailbait (Alternative Version)

Side 3

10. Waltz Of The Vampire

11. The Hammer (Alternative Version)

12. Dirty Love (Alternative Long Version)

13. Bastard

14. Godzilla Akimbo

Side 4

15. Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Version)

16. Dirty Love (Alternative Version)

17. Please Don’t Touch (Performed by Headgirl)

18. Bomber (Performed by Girlschool)

19. Emergency

Ace On Your Screens DVD

Part 1 : Motorhead on TV 1980-1981

Part 2 : BBC In The City; Live In Belfast ‘81

Part 3 : 5.1 audio mix of Ace Of Spades