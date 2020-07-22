Motorhead’s Ace Of Spades album set for deluxe reissue

Motorhead’s landmark 1980 album Ace Of Spades is to be reissued to mark its 40th anniversary.
It’ll be released on October 30 on various formats including 2CD and 3LP, while a deluxe version will contain a wealth of bonus material – including 42 previously unreleased tracks.
The box set will include all the original album tracks which have been remastered at half-speed from the original masters, live shows from Belfast and Orleans, a 10-inch EP of previously unreleased instrumentals and a double album of b-sides, rare cuts and studio outtakes titled The Good, The Broke & The Ugly.
A DVD will compile a selection of Motorhead’s TV appearances from the early 80s alongside a 5.1 audio mix of the Ace Of Spades album.
A 40-page book featuring previously unpublished interviews with the band, memorabilia and photos will be included in the deluxe edition, with an Ace Up Your Sleeve tour programme, Motorhead Rock Commando comic, and a limited edition 7-inch reproduction of the Dutch Ace Of Spades single with a previously unreleased instrumental version on the b-side will also feature.
And as if that wasn’t enough, the deluxe edition will be bundled with five poker dice which can be used to play on a game board on the inside of the box.
To mark the news, Motorhead’s performance of Ace Of Spades from Belfast in 1981 has been released and can be found below along with further album details.
The Ace Of Spades reissue is now available to pre-order.
In May this year, a new lyric video for Ace Of Spades was released to mark the first annual Motorhead Day, which was billed as the “loudest day of the year.”
Motorhead: Ace Of Spades Deluxe Edition contents
Ace Of Spades album
Side 1
1. Ace Of Spades
2. Love Me Like A Reptile
3. Shoot You In The Back
4. Live To Win
5. Fast And Loose
6. (We Are) The Road Crew
Side 2
7. Fire Fire
8. Jailbait
9. Dance
10. Bite The Bullet
11. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
12. The Hammer
A Fistful Of Instrumentals
Side 1
1. Ace Of Spades (demo)
2. Hump On Your Back (demo)
3. Shoot You In The Back (demo)
4. Fast And Loose (demo)
Side 2
5. Dirty Love (demo)
6. Love Me Like A Reptile (demo)
7. Dance (demo)
Riders Wearing Black: Live At Whitla Hall, Belfast, Dec 23, 1981
Side 1
1. Ace Of Spades
2. Stay Clean
3. Over The Top
4. The Hammer
5. Shoot You In The Back
6. Metropolis
Side 2
7. (We Are) The Road Crew
8. No Class
9. Bite The Bullet
10. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
Side 3
11. Jailbait
12. Leaving Here
13. Capricorn
14. Too Late, Too Late
Side 4
15. Overkill
16. Bomber
17. Motörhead
Dead Man’s Hand: Live At Parc Expo, Orleans – March 5, 1981
Side 1
1. Ace Of Spades
2. Stay Clean
3. Over The Top
4. Metropolis
5. Shoot You In The Back
Side 2
6. The Hammer
7. Jailbait
8. Leaving Here
9. Fire Fire
10. Love Me Like A Reptile
Side 3
11. Capricorn
12. Too Late, Too Late
13. (We Are) The Road Crew
14. No Class
Side 4
15. Bite The Bullet
16. The Chase Is Better Than The Catch
17. Overkill
18. Bomber
The Good, The Broke & The Ugly
Side 1
1. Ace Of Spades (Alternative Version)
2. Dirty Love
3. Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Long Version)
4. Shoot You In The Back (Alternative Version)
Side 2
5. Hump On Your Back
6. Fast And Loose (Alternative Version)
7. (We Are) The Road Crew (Alternative Version)
8. Fire Fire (Alternative Version)
9. Jailbait (Alternative Version)
Side 3
10. Waltz Of The Vampire
11. The Hammer (Alternative Version)
12. Dirty Love (Alternative Long Version)
13. Bastard
14. Godzilla Akimbo
Side 4
15. Love Me Like A Reptile (Alternative Version)
16. Dirty Love (Alternative Version)
17. Please Don’t Touch (Performed by Headgirl)
18. Bomber (Performed by Girlschool)
19. Emergency
Ace On Your Screens DVD
Part 1 : Motorhead on TV 1980-1981
Part 2 : BBC In The City; Live In Belfast ‘81
Part 3 : 5.1 audio mix of Ace Of Spades