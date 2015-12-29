Matt Sorum: We lost the greatest badass in history

Former Guns n’Roses drummer Matt Sorum has proudly recalled his stint with Motorhead in the aftermath of mainman Lemmy’s death.

The rock icon passed away on December 28 (Monday) after a brief battle against an aggressive form of cancer. The 70-year-old had been dealing with poor health for several year, but continued to tour and record.

Sorum, who stood in for drummer Mikkey Dee on tour in 2009, says: “Today we lost the greatest badass in the history of rock’n’roll. He was a man who lived his life with no apologies, and lived the dream of a life on the road playing music to thousands of fans worldwide.

“Lemmy loved rock’n’roll and his fans. Never took them for granted, and rocked as hard as he could night after night.”

The pair first met in 1989 when Sorum was with The Cult. “He opened his arms to me as I was new to the big league,” Sorum says. “I felt accepted by him – and that meant everything to me.

“The years ahead with Guns n’Roses, The Cult and Velvet Revolver and travels on the road, it was always a good time crossing paths with him, likes pirates on sailing ships.”

He got the call to tour with Lemmy in 2009, and admits he accepted even though there was no chance for rehearsal, despite being “somewhat nervous the fans would kill me if I didn’t do the music justice.”

Sorum adds: “I played with the toughest band in history – and definitely the loudest. The best time was on the bus with countless stories from the very intelligent Lemmy, a well red man and history buff. It made you really love him like an elder statesman that you looked up to. A classic gentleman really.

“That’s what he was for me . He taught me to respect myself and have respect and gratitude for the life we’d be given.”

Sending condolences to current Motorhead men Phil Campbell and Dee, he continues: “He will always remain in my heart as a guide to push on. Take no prisoners and never give up. The world of rock is shaken today – but thank god Lemmy was here to teach us how it’s supposed to be done.

“Godspeed my friend. I love you and will miss you.”