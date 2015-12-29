Dave Brock on Lemmy: We had magical bond

Hawkwind leader Dave Brock has paid tribute to late friend Lemmy, describing him as “a character, a gentleman and friend.”

The rock icon passed away on December 28 (Monday) after a brief battle against an aggressive form of cancer. The 70-year-old had been dealing with poor health for several year, but continued to tour and record.

The future Motorhead founder joined Hawkwind in 1972, playing bass even though he’d only previously played guitar. He fronted the band for their biggest hit, Silver Machine, but he was fired in 1975 after being arrested for drugs possession on tour in Canada.

He went on to form the outfit that made his name later that year – and bad feelings didn’t last between the bands.

Brock says: “So very sad to wake to the news that we have lost Lemmy. I’ll miss him, and especially our eccentric text conversations of recent years.”

He adds: “We had a magical bond when we played together. He had a style all of his own. His legendary bass playing will live on for ever.

“We’ll miss you, man. You’ll not be forgotten.”

Meanwhile, Rush vocalist and bassist Geddy Lee has paid his own tribute, saying: “So sorry to hear of the sudden passing of fellow bass man Lemmy. He was a true original, who lived to rock.”

Prog drummer Mike Portnoy said last night: “Sad that so many of us saw this coming, but never thought it would really happen. We all thought you’d live forever.”