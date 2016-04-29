Motorhead cocaine claim leads to Black Stone Cherry apology

Black Stone Cherry bassist Jon Lawhorn has apologised to Motorhead after saying late icon Lemmy and his bandmates had continually offered them cocaine on tour.

In a recent interview Lawhon spoke about the bands’ road trip together in 2010, telling RockSverige: “All of them, not just Lemmy, all of them, would offer us whisky and coke every day. Whisky and cocaine. Every day we’d tell them no.”

That led to a rebuttal on Motorhead’s Facebook page, where a post read: “Mikkey has never done drugs. The only coke Lemmy loved went in his Jack Daniels. Sad to see people the band helped lie. An apology would be the decent thing.”

Lawhorn later posted: “I am deeply sorry for any harm that I may have caused the Motorhead camp. Let me make it crystal clear that we were never offered any substances by Lemmy, Mikkey, Phil or their stage crew. We were offered substances by now former employees of the band while on tour with them and I should have made that distinction in my interview.”

He added: “What was intended to be an off the cuff, light-hearted road story, I now see, regrettably hasn’t come across that way. For that I am deeply sorry in a way that words can’t properly convey.”

Motorhead’s online representative accepted the apology on Lawhorn’s behalf.

Black Stone Cherry are currently touring the US, with Australian and further North American dates to follow.

Black Stone Cherry current US tour

Apr 29: Houston Scout Bar, TX

May 04: Johns Creek 37 Main, GA

May 06: Carolina Rebellion, CA

May 07: Stroudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 08: King Of Prussia Valley Forge Casino, PA

May 10: Warren Packard Music Hall, OH

May 11: Libertyville Austins, IL

May 13: Clive 7 Flags Event Center, IA

May 14: Somerset Amphitheater, WI

May 17: Indianapolis Egyptian, IN

May 20: Peoria Limelight, IL

May 21: Green Bay Sandlot, WI

May 23: Saint Louis Old Rock House, MO

May 24: Park City Hartman Arena, KS

May 25: Sioux Falls District, SD

May 27: Clear Lake Surf Ballroom, IA

May 28: Lancaster Mickey’s Bar, OH

May 29: Sandusky Mad River Pavilion, OH

Jun 12: South Bend Bear’s Big Growl, IN

