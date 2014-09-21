Lemmy: LA move saved band in Britain

Motorhead mainman Lemmy believes his move to Los Angeles in the 1990s changes the band’s fortunes in the UK.

The 68-year-old icon thinks audiences became more interested in them once they were thought of as an American act.

Lemmy tells VH1: “The music business operates out of Los Angeles. That’s it – even if you live in New York you’re fooling yourself.

“And it was time for a change anyway, because the band was failing badly in England. We couldn’t get arrested. Coming over here seemed to make is acceptable in Britain again. It’s weird. We’re like a foreign band now. It’s exciting to see us because we don’t live there.”

Lemmy is still recovering from the health issues that nearly ended his career in 2013. He reports: “I’m getting back there. I gave up smoking, more or less – I have one now and again but that’s about it. And I more or less gave up drinking, or I switched to vodka instead of Jack Daniels, which is better for you apparently. If you’re going to drink, that’s the least harmful.”

And he insists he has no regret over his career or his lifestyle: “All my dreams came true,” he reflects. “There’s not many people that can say that. Most people have to work in a job they hate all their lives and I can’t imagine that – it must be fucking awful. I’m really grateful for the chances we got and the chances we took.”

Lemmy makes a guest appearance on Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe’s Emigrate album, out next month. Motorhead’s first annual Motorboat cruise sets sail tomorrow. The band return to the UK for three dates in November:

Nov 04: Manchester Apollo

Nov 06: Birmingham NIA

Nov 08: Wembley SSE Arena