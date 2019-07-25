Motley Crue share snippet from The Dirt audiobook

Motley Crue have released a snippet from the audiobook edition of The Dirt.

The unabridged version of the Crue’s best-selling 2001 publication The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band was released towards the end of June and has a listening time of 14 hours and 44 minutes.

The clip selected from the audiobook concentrates on drummer Tommy Lee and his early days when he would make as much noise as he could on an improvised drum kit made from pots and pans.

The audiobook of The Dirt was released through Harper Audio and Dey Street Books and features a cast including Sebastian York, Roger Wayne, Fred Berman, MacLeod Andrews and Hillary Huber.

The synopsis reads: “Fans have gotten glimpses into the band’s crazy world of backstage scandals, celebrity love affairs, roller-coaster dug addictions and immortal music in Motley Crue’s The Dirt since 2001.

“The autobiography of Tommy Lee, Nikki Sixx, Vince Neil and Mick Mars features the full spectrum of sin and success, as well as a cautionary tale about the rock’n’roll lifestyle.

“Now, Harper Audio and Dey Street Books present The Dirt in audiobook format for the very first time.”

The film version of The Dirt was released on Netflix earlier this year, with the Crue seeing sales and streams of their music increasing dramatically as a result.