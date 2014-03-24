More Download Bands

Another round of names have been added to this year’s Download festival.
Stoner metal fans get a beast of a double-whammy as Monster Magnet and Orange Goblin both join the fun, as do comedy thrash legends Lawnmower Deth and rock legends The Wildhearts!
The full list of new additions is as follows:
Against Me!
Monster Magnet
The Wildhearts
Chevelle
Arthemis
Orange Goblin
Lawnmower Deth
Page 44
Royal Blood
The Dirty Youth
Marmozets
VAMPS (JPN)
Kid Karate
The Magnus Puto
No Hot Ashes
Colt 45
Drones
Tax the Heat
The full, confirmed lineup so far is looking rather splendid, eh?