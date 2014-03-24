More Download Bands

Another round of names have been added to this year’s Download festival.

Stoner metal fans get a beast of a double-whammy as Monster Magnet and Orange Goblin both join the fun, as do comedy thrash legends Lawnmower Deth and rock legends The Wildhearts!

The full list of new additions is as follows:

Against Me!

Monster Magnet

The Wildhearts

Chevelle

Arthemis

Orange Goblin

Lawnmower Deth

Page 44

Royal Blood

The Dirty Youth

Marmozets

VAMPS (JPN)

Kid Karate

The Magnus Puto

No Hot Ashes

Colt 45

Drones

Tax the Heat

The full, confirmed lineup so far is looking rather splendid, eh?