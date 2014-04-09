More bands added to Slam Dunk bill

Feed The Rhino, Natives and Landscapes have been added to the bill for this year's Slam Dunk festival.

They join headliners the All American Rejects and Less Than Jake for the May string of events.

Also added are Vinnie Caruana of I Am The Avalanche, You Me And Everyone We Know, Rob Lynch, Mike Herrera and The Lion & The Wolf.

Slam Dunk North takes place at Leeds University on May 24; the South edition is held at The Forum, Hertfordshire, on May 25; and the Midlands version is at Wolverhampton Civic on May 26. Cut-down versions take place at the Liquid Room, Edinburgh, on May 23 and the Newport Centre, Newport, on May 27.

Find out more.