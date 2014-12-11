Morbid Angel to begin work on album no.9

Morbid Angel will begin writing their ninth album next year, according to frontman David Vincent.

It will be the follow-up to 2011’s Illud Divinum Insanus – and Vincent says he has no set direction for their new material and is happy to see where the writing process takes them.

He tells Planet Mosh TV: “It’s time to write. Whatever it ends up being is whatever it ends up being. I don’t think about anything when I’m creating. It comes and that’s what happens.”

Their last album was Vincent’s first with the band since 2005’s Domination and wasn’t well received by some fans when it launched three years ago. But the singer says he was happy with the finished product and credits guitarist Trey Azagthoth for the record’s sound.

He continues: “I thought a lot of that stuff was really interesting. Trey came in and he had some crazy ideas and I said, ‘Great. Let’s have fun with it.’

“We’re not really a traditional band – we follow our own path. It’s always been that way. Most of our records sound different that everything else that’s ever been out there – and that’s good. I don’t want to sound like everybody else.”

The group are currently on the last leg of their 36-date European tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their Covenant album. It wraps up in Oslo on December 20.