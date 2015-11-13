Monkees, Poco drummer Hoh dead at 71

Session drummer Edward ‘Fast Eddie’ Hoh has died aged 71.

He passed away this week in Illinois, with the news confirmed on the Knollcrest Funeral Home’s website.

Born in Chicago in 1944, Hoh rose to prominence in the mid-60s when he hooked up with the Modern Folk Quartet before going on to appear on Donovan’s Sunshine Superman album in 1966.

He became a sough-after session musician and enjoyed touring stints with The Mamas And The Papas which saw him appear with them on the bill at the Monterey Pop Festival in 1967.

Hoh also established himself as the Monkees second studio sticksman behind Hal Blaine, and also played on the Mike Bloomfield, Al Kooper and Stephen Stills’ Super Session album in 1968.

The versatile sticksman also worked with Poco and the Flying Burrito Brothers but by the early 70s, his flurry of live work and studio sessions stopped, and he bowed out of the spotlight until his death this month.

No cause of death has been given.