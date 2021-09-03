Modern metal upstarts Blood Youth unleash a blistering new track

Having recently announced the impending departure of their singer, Kaya Tarsus, Harrogate's modern metal bruisers Blood Youth are gearing up for the Slam Dunk Festival appearance this weekend by releasing a relentless new track, Colony3.

Carrying the nu metal influences from the band's last album, 2019's Starve, Colony3 is driven by a head-crushing beat into fraught, emotional refrains that carry more than a hint of Slipknot, and of course the band's late, former drummer, Joey Jordison.

Kaya recently released a statement about his departure from the band, stating: "When talks about the future plans of the band began to start up I found myself dreading the idea of going back on tour. Daily panic attacks, not eating and barely sleeping. I realised very quickly that my mental health is not at a place where I can comfortably be a part of a touring band anymore and after the 18 months we have all had I do not believe it is fair on the boys for me to make them or the BY fans wait until I’m ready.

"Blood Youth does not deserve to go on a hiatus. It deserves to continue and grow. Keep supporting Blood Youth. I will be with them myself as a fan every step of the way.

"There is no beef, there is no drama. These boys are my brothers and will be forever. I love creating music, I love writing songs. So who knows what the future holds. But right now I’m listening to my heart for the first time and doing something for my overall well-being."

The band are due to embark on a headline tour later this month with Death Blooms in support, and will be co-headline on a tour in February 2022 with Cane Hill. Tickets for both tours are available via the band's website.

Colony3 is available now via Rude Records