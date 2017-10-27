Blood Youth's obsession with nu metal

Blood Youth’s guitarist Chris Pritchard discovered nu metal at an early age, hearing the first Slipknot record when he was around seven years old. Instantly falling in love with the melody for Wait And Bleed, he soon got in trouble with his mum for listening to music with swearing in. In fact, she used to hide his records.

In the video below, he tells us about this time, and why he believes nu metal is “the rawest type of metal there has been” because it’s unafraid to rattle cages and piss people off.

He also reveals who his definitive favourite nu metal band are. Spoiler: It’s not Taproot.

Blood Youth’s latest album Beyond Repair is out now.

Blood Youth tour dates

Nov 05: Rock City, Nottingham, UK (supporting Neck Deep)

Nov 13: O2 Forum, Kentish Town, London, UK (supporting Prophets Of Rage)

Nov 15: Mitsubishi Electric Halle, Düsseldorf, Germany (supporting Prophets Of Rage)

Dec 26: Conne Island, Leipzig, Germany (supporting Caliban)

Dec 27: Zeche, Bochum, Germany (supporting Caliban)

Dec 28: Backstage Werk, München, Germany (supporting Caliban)

Dec 29: Substage, Karlsruhe, Germany (supporting Caliban)

Dec 30: Gruenspan, Hamburg, Germany (supporting Caliban)

Blood Youth - Beyond Repair album review