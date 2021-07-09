Ministry share head-caving single Good Trouble from new album Moral Hygiene

Ministry have shared another taste of their forthcoming fifteenth studio album, Moral Hygiene, in the form of the typically crushing Good Trouble. The single follows the April 2020 release of the album opener Alert Level.

Moral Hygiene is the follow-up to Al Jourgensen’s band’s acclaimed 2018 album AmeriKKKant, and contains “less rage” and “more reflection” according to the singer.



“With AmeriKKKant I was in shock that Trump won [the US Presidency],” he explains. “I didn't know what to do, but I knew I had to do something. Because I believe if you are a musician or an artist you should be expressing what's going on around you through your art. It's going to happen whether you do it consciously or unconsciously. Moral Hygiene however has progressed even further into a cautionary tale of what will happen if we don't act. There's less rage, but there’s more reflection and I bring in some guests to help cement that narrative.”

Moral Hygiene track listing:



1. Alert Level

2. Good Trouble

3. Sabotage Is Sex

4. Disinformation

5. Search And Destroy

6. Believe Me

7. Broken System

8. We Shall Resist

9. Death Toll

10. TV Song #6 (Right Around The Corner Mix)



Moral Hygiene will be released by Nuclear Blast on October 1.



Ministry will tour the US with Front Line Assembly and Helmet that same month.