Mimi Barks drops the shadowy new single Nihil, announces Deadgirl mixtape

Mimi Barks has shared details of her forthcoming new mixtape DEADGIRL, scheduled to arrive on December 16 via Silent Cult.

To mark the news, the nu-gen star has dropped its first single, the abrasive Nihil, which has arrived with an official lyric video.

Anchored by a doom trap beat, Nihil sees Barks spit out piercing vocals powered by beautifully sombre lyrics such as 'Demolished, concrete veins calloused too soon / Stones crumbled from mountains could cause a monsoon'.

Of the new track, Barks explains, "nihil is the first track I wrote after having my entire music collection and visuals wiped off all DSP’s including YouTube in 2020.

"And just when I entered the void, thinking this is it, my brother KOEN sent this beat, which lead me to writing the first song for what would later become the DEADGIRL Mixtape.

"I needed to move forward from this, and nihil be my reboot in a paradoxical way. There lies great power in resistance”

On September 3, Mimi Barks will perform at Burn It Down Festival in Torquay, UK, and on October 29, she'll be appearing at Throwfest in Cardiff.

Speaking to Metal Hammer earlier this year, Barks remarked on the growing nu-gen movement and why it's proving to be so successful.

“This genre is obscene, ruthless and there are no boundaries in lyrical or visual output anymore,," she noted. “You can self-publish and don’t need to please a third party such as a label, publisher or record store to sell your music.”

Listen to nihil below and pre-order DEADGIRL now.

Deadgirl tracklist:

Deadgirl

Ashes

Saw

Undead It X Envious

Rad

Nihil

10.Steps.back

Suicide

Abyss