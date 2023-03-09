Mikkey Dee says Lemmy had "no idea" that he was dying despite health struggles

Mikkey Dee has revealed that former bandmate and Motörhead leader Lemmy Kilmister wasn't aware of how severe his health conditions were before his passing in 2015, and that the prospect of death wasn't on his mind. In fact, the drummer says that Lemmy had, "no clue" that he was dying at all.

In a new interview with Rodrigo Altaf of Sonic Perspectives, when Dee is questioned whether the legendary musician had any idea he was dying in the months leading up to his eventual passing, he responds: "No, I don't think that he had those — I know he didn't have these thoughts at all.

"But he did struggle with his health, and that was a pain in the ass for Lemmy, because he wanted to live his normal life so much. But he had some good days and bad days."

He continues, "And '15 was a tough year for Lemmy, and for all of us, obviously. But I know for a fact that he had no idea that he would actually pass away — I mean, die — by the end of that year; he had no clue about that."

Lemmy passed away at 70 years of age on December 28, 2015, shortly after being diagnosed with cancer.

Watch the full interview below:

Back in January, Motörhead released the previously-unheard track, Greedy Bastards, lifted from the upcoming Seriously Bad Magic special edition set.

The album is set to feature multiple unreleased Motörhead tracks, such as the aforementioned single, as well as a live performance from the band at Mt. Fuji Festival in 2015 and an extensive audio interview with Lemmy conducted by Motörhead expert Robert Kiewik. It also comes with its own Motörhead ouija board if you fancy a "chat with Lem". Weird.