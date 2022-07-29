Metallica shoutout Stranger Things' Eddie Munson during Master Of Puppets Lollapalooza performance

Metallica gave a special shoutout to Eddie Munson last night (July 28) during their headline performance of Master Of Puppets at Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

For those unaware – although we can't imagine there's many of you at this stage– Eddie Munson is the loveable metalhead and leader of the Dungeons & Dragons club Hellfire on the hit sci-fi/horror series Stranger Things.

During the finale of season 4, Munson had his own hero moment, which saw him give a spectacular performance of Metallica's 1986 anthem Master Of Puppets on guitar. His aim? To distract the Upside Down's gruesome creatures away from his new friends. A hero, indeed.

Since the special moment, Master Of Puppets has rocketed up the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and UK Top 100 Singles Chart for the first time, peaking at Number 35 and 26, respectively.

Metallica offered their thanks with a salute to the character by featuring Munson on the screens as they closed their set, which you can watch below.

Earlier this month, the band filmed a TikTok-style duet with the Eddie Munson scene, which saw them play along to Master Of Puppets while donning Hellfire club t-shirts.

Speaking about the song’s inclusion on the show, Metallica stated: "The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master Of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," say Metallica on their official Instagram page. "We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away...it’s so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?