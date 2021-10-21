Metallica share trailer for The Black Album in Black & White photo book

Metallica have shared a new trailer for The Black Album in Black & White, a new book created in collaboration with legendary English rock photographer Ross Halfin.

Announced back in June, the book feature classic and previously unpublished photographs of the quartet taken during the recording sessions for their self-titled fifth album, known globally as ‘The Black Album’, and its accompanying mammoth world tour. The book includes words from band members James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo, plus former bassist Jason Newsted.

Londoner Halfin was with the band during the album sessions at One On One studios in North Hollywood and shot thousands of film rolls during the epic world tour that followed, between 1991 and 1993.



Lars Ulrich says, “By the time the songs and the recording were coming together, the confidence level was at an all-time high and we felt better than ever about who we were and how we viewed ourselves with regards to being photographed.”

Published on October 19, The Black Album in Black & White is available from Reel Art Press, priced at £39.95.



Ross Halfin has published two previous books of Metallica photographs, The Ultimate Metallica (2010) and Metallica: The Photographs of Ross Halfin (1996).

(Image credit: Reel Art Press)

Thirty years on from the release of the quartet’s game-changing fifth record, guitarist Kirk Hammett told Classic Rock the band had big ambitions for the release, and actively wanted to move away from the technality showcased on 1988’s …And Justice For All.

"We didn’t want to go down the same progressive, demanding route," the guitarist said. "We had our sights set on bigger things. You have to remember that there had been some mega albums around that time – Bon Jovi, Def Leppard, Bruce Springsteen... eight million, nine million copies sold. And we wanted that. It’s obvious. We wanted a Back In Black. "