“Their music means so much to us”: Metallica’s Kirk Hammett names the band he considers the “architects” of heavy metal

Metallica lead guitarist Kirk Hammett has named Judas Priest as the “architects of what we now know as heavy metal”.

The 61-year-old made the comment during a Q&A in Munich, Germany, on May 25, where he was joined by bassist Robert Trujillo and longtime Metallica photographer Ross Halfin.

During the Q&A, a photo of Hammett and Metallica singer/co-guitarist James Hetfield watching Priest at the 2023 Indio, California festival Power Trip was projected behind them.

“We were worshipping at the altar of Judas Priest,” Hammett says when he sees the snaps shot (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

“Their music means so much to us. And the way Glenn Tipton and K.K. Downing played the guitars – I mean, they are architects of what we now know as heavy metal, to put it bluntly. And James and I, we love Priest.”

Of the experience of getting to see Priest at Power Trip, Hammett continues: “We don’t really get a chance to see bands, a lot of times, when we’re playing a huge festival or something, because we’re always backstage doing press or getting ready for the show or rehearsing or whatever.

“So when we did Power Trip, we got there early – a few days early – just so that we could see all the other bands. And it was great – the anticipation of seeing [headliners Iron] Maiden, Priest, AC/DC [and] Guns ’N’ Roses, and actually seeing them. It was a wonderful time.”

Metallica are currently touring across Europe and will play their next shows at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 14 and 16.

The dates are part of the heavy metal superstars’ ongoing ‘no repeat weekends’ format, where they play two sets at the same venue with totally different setlists.

For the full list of Metallica’s 2024 tour dates and to buy tickets, see below.

