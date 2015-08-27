Hetfield, Shadows in zombie auditions

Metallica frontman James Hetfield and Avenged Sevenfold counterpart M Shadows have auditioned to be zombies in the Call Of Duty: Black Ops III video game.

The clip below shows the musicians trying their best to play the role of the undead – with varying results.

Hetfield, who plays with Metallica at Reading and Leeds this weekend, argues: “We are big in the zombie community – you ever heard of All Nightmare Long?”

The clip is designed to encourage fans to take part in an online contest to become Call Of Duty zombies themselves. The game is released on November 6.