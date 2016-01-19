Metalhead offers 'brutal' take on Bach

YouTube star Rob Scallon has recorded a metal interpretation of Bach’s Badinerie.

The man behind the banjo cover of Slayer’s Raining Blood and the backwards version of Metallica’s Enter Sandman is at it again – this time taking on the classical masterpiece by Johann Sebastian Bach in a piece he calls Bach Metal.

Badinerie was part of the German composer’s Suite No. 2 in B minor, BWV 1067, written between 1738 and 1739.

Scallon says: “Something I found really cool about this little experiment was just how well this composition worked with this style of music. Turns out Bach is pretty brutal.”