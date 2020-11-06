Metal Hammer Podcast: System Of A Down Special

System of A Down have released their first new material in 15 years. Protect The Land and Genocidal Humanoidz are available to purchase on the band's Bandcamp page, with proceeds going to the Armenia Fund, a charity organisation who provide assistance to those in need in Artsakh [a breakaway state in the South Caucasus of Eastern Europe and Western Asia] and Armenia.

"The aggression and injustice being perpetrated against the Armenian people in Artsakh and Armenia by Azerbaijan and Turkey is a human rights violation and a war crime”, says System frontman Serj Tankian. “All of us in System realise this is an existential battle for our people, so this is very personal for us.”

Merl, El and Steve jump on a special bonus podcast to talk through this surprise news, what this means for their future and, most importantly, whether the songs are any good!