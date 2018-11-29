Metal Hammer Podcast: Respect Chinese Democracy

Chinese Democracy is 10 years old! And as it blows out the candles on its birthday cake, we talk about why it deserves to be celebrated with a bang.

We also review Silence Festival in Kathmandu, ask why the hell cassettes have made a comeback, debate the price of gig tickets and – most importantly of all – talk heavy metal advent calendars.

Don't forget to give us a rating on your preferred platform! And if you really like it, why not leave us a review?

