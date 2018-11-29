Metal Hammer Podcast: Respect Chinese Democracy

Chinese Democracy is 10 years old! And as it blows out the candles on its birthday cake, we talk about why it deserves to be celebrated with a bang.
We also review Silence Festival in Kathmandu, ask why the hell cassettes have made a comeback, debate the price of gig tickets and – most importantly of all – talk heavy metal advent calendars.
- Download the Metal Hammer Podcast from iTunes
- Download the Metal Hammer Podcast from Acast
- Download the Metal Hammer Podcast from Podbean
- Download the Metal Hammer Podcast from Spotify
Don't forget to give us a rating on your preferred platform! And if you really like it, why not leave us a review?
The Metal Hammer Podcast is powered by Olympus.