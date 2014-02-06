Metal Giants To Feature On Dio Tribute Album

The long-rumoured Ronnie James Dio tribute album has finally been announced, and it’s a cracker.
Featuring the likes of Metallica, Anthrax, Corey Taylor, Halestorm, Killswitch Engage and many more, it features a selection of covers of some of Ronnie’s most iconic tracks – as well as some absolutely ludicrous (and amazing) artwork:
Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life** Tracklist**
“Neon Knights” – Anthrax*
“The Last In Line” – Tenacious D*
“The Mob Rules” – Adrenaline Mob
“Rainbow In The Dark” – Corey Taylor, Roy Mayorga, Satchel, Christian Martucci, Jason Christopher*
“Straight Through The Heart” – Halestorm*
“Starstruck” – Motörhead with Biff of Saxon*
“Temple Of The King” – Scorpions*
“Egypt (The Chains Are On)” – Doro
“Holy Diver” – Killswitch Engage
“Catch the Rainbow” – Glenn Hughes, Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Rudy Sarzo, Scott Warren*
“I” – Jimmy Bain, Oni Logan, Rowan Robertson, Brian Tichy*
“Man On The Silver Mountain” – Rob Halford, Vinny Appice, Doug Aldrich, Jeff Pilson, Scott Warren*
“Ronnie Rising Medley (featuring “A Light in the Black”, “Tarot Woman”, “Stargazer”, “Kill the King”)”– Metallica*
“This Is Your Life” – Dio