Metal Giants To Feature On Dio Tribute Album

By Metal Hammer  

Holy star-studded tribute album

The long-rumoured Ronnie James Dio tribute album has finally been announced, and it’s a cracker.

Featuring the likes of Metallica, Anthrax, Corey Taylor, Halestorm, Killswitch Engage and many more, it features a selection of covers of some of Ronnie’s most iconic tracks – as well as some absolutely ludicrous (and amazing) artwork:

Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life** Tracklist**

  1. “Neon Knights” – Anthrax*

  2. “The Last In Line” – Tenacious D*

  3. “The Mob Rules” – Adrenaline Mob

  4. “Rainbow In The Dark” – Corey Taylor, Roy Mayorga, Satchel, Christian Martucci, Jason Christopher*

  5. “Straight Through The Heart” – Halestorm*

  6. “Starstruck” – Motörhead with Biff of Saxon*

  7. “Temple Of The King” – Scorpions*

  8. “Egypt (The Chains Are On)” – Doro

  9. “Holy Diver” – Killswitch Engage

  10. “Catch the Rainbow” – Glenn Hughes, Simon Wright, Craig Goldy, Rudy Sarzo, Scott Warren*

  11. “I” – Jimmy Bain, Oni Logan, Rowan Robertson, Brian Tichy*

  12. “Man On The Silver Mountain” – Rob Halford, Vinny Appice, Doug Aldrich, Jeff Pilson, Scott Warren*

  13. “Ronnie Rising Medley (featuring “A Light in the Black”, “Tarot Woman”, “Stargazer”, “Kill the King”)”– Metallica*

  14. “This Is Your Life” – Dio

