Metal Giants To Feature On Dio Tribute Album

The long-rumoured Ronnie James Dio tribute album has finally been announced, and it’s a cracker.

Featuring the likes of Metallica, Anthrax, Corey Taylor, Halestorm, Killswitch Engage and many more, it features a selection of covers of some of Ronnie’s most iconic tracks – as well as some absolutely ludicrous (and amazing) artwork:

Ronnie James Dio: This Is Your Life** Tracklist**