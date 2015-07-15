Metal fan charged for wearing fake bullet belt

A 26-year-old metal fan was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts, on Friday, for wearing a fake bullet belt.

Kevin Young was apprehended after he boarded a bus wearing the traditional heavy music fan’s garb, along with spiked gloves and bracelets.

He’s was charged with unlawful possession of ammunition, unlawfully carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct – but the charges were later dropped.

A police report says cops only acted because others on board the bus panicked and called for help – claiming Young was carrying a gun.

Boston Police Department report: “Officers responded to a call for a person with a gun. The driver had pulled the bus over as passengers began calling 911, when a male suspect boarded the bus with what appeared to be military-grade ammunition strapped around his waist.

“The driver stated the passengers were in a panic, fearing that the suspect was about to pull out a weapon.

“Kevin Young exited the bus and was stopped by police, at which time it was discovered the ammunition was fake.”

Officers say they recovered “69 replica bullets” and describe Young’s arm decoration as “spiked fighting gloves.”

The charges were dropped after prosecutors established that the bullets “could not and were not intended to be fired,” said a spokesman for the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office.