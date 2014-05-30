Mendoza quits Black Star Riders

Black Star Riders are to part ways with bassist Marco Mendoza and replace him with former Ratt and Lynch Mob member Robbie Crane.

Mendoza, a founding member of BSR, will leave the band when their US tour comes to an end on June 22.

BSR guitarist Scott Gorham says Mendoza wants to pursue other musical interests.

Gorham adds: “I am very sad to see Marco go. It’s an amicable parting of ways and we all respect that Marco wants to do other projects outside of Black Star Riders and there just isn’t time to do both.”

Mendoza describes his replacement Robbie Crane as a friend and adds” “I loved my time in Black Star Riders and want to thank all the fans for making the last year on road so successful.

“I am sorry to be leaving the band, but I feel it’s time for me to pursue other avenues, some of which I have already been working with, all of which I am very excited about.”

As well as his spells in Ratt and Lynch Mob, Crane has played in the Vince Neil Band, Adler’s Appetite and Saints Of The Underground.

On his new job, Crane says: “I am very excited to be a part of the Black Star Riders family. As a longtime fan of their music, I am thrilled to be a part of the band.”

BSR frontman Ricky Warwick says Crane “killed” in his audition and that he can’t wait to work with the new bass player on the band’s upcoming second album.

The band are set to enter the studio in October to begin work on the follow-up to 2013’s All Hell Breaks Loose.