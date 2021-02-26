Megadeth‘s new album will feature a mystery cover song

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has revealed their upcoming album will feature a mystery cover song.

Speaking on his Gimme Radio programme The Dave Mustaine Show, the frontman gave a progress report on the follow-up to 2016’s Dystopia.

“Singing almost all done,” he said. “Guitar solos, in process. And all the other little things that go on the record – the ear candy, the background vocals, the keyboards and percussion stuff – is also going down as we speak.”

Adding that he was currently finishing off the final lyrics on the record, MegaDave also revealed the album – which may or may not be called The Sick, The Dying And The Dead – would find Megadeth adding to their already impressive cannon of covers.

“I can't wait to tell you what cover song we chose for this record. I'll tell you soon,” he said. “I think you'll get it. I've been giving you guys hints for a while. But I haven't really let anybody know."

Past Megadeth covers have included the Sex Pistols’ Anarchy In The UK, Alice Cooper’s No More Mr Nice Guy, Black Sabbath’s Paranoid and Nancy Sinatra’s These Boots Are Made For Walking. Will Dave stick to the tried and tested route of Mega-fying a classic tune this, or has he got his eyes on something more up to date? Billie Eilish’s Bad Guy, maybe? The Weeknd’ Blinding Light, perhaps. Or - the Sweet Lord preserve us – in-no-way-overdone sea shanty The Wellerman.

We’re waiting something approaching with bated breath.