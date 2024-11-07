Stop the presses! Maynard James Keenan has named his favourite tool

Tool singer Maynard James Keenan has identified his favourite tool.

The musician answers the question on the tip of generations of metalheads’ tongues during a new appearance on the Bertcast, hosted by US comedian Bert Kreischer.

At long last, Keenan singles out the “battery-operated pneumatic nailgun” as his tool of choice. He’s even generous enough to offer an unreasonably thought-out rationale for his answer.

“I remember when it was like a cannister and it would clog up, and get all fucked up,” he reflects (via The PRP). “The newer ones had like… you can charge the battery and [mimics nailgun sounds]. You can get some shit done.”

For his part, Kreischer agrees, adding, “You can build a house so much quicker.”

Keenan flatly replies, “So, does that answer your fucking question?” Yes, Maynard, it does. We thank you for your service.

The frontman has led Tool since the progressive metal band’s start in 1990. They’re now 34 years and five albums deep into their career and, if that sounds like a slow work ethic to you, that’s because it is. Bassist Paul D’Amour left the band in 1995 and said in a recent interview that he quit because he couldn’t stand how meticulous the songwriting process became.

“When we got to writing [1996 album] Ænima, we spent a year and basically wrote five songs,” the now-Ministry player told Guitar World. “That, to me, was so frustrating. And I think Adam [Jones, Tool guitarist] was really in this moment where he was trying to find his voice as a guitar player.”

D’Amour continued: “He was just so unsure about everything, and playing the same parts over and over and over. And I was just like, ‘Oh, my God, I can’t!’ I really couldn't deal with it, you know?”

Nonetheless, Tool still have time for other things, as evidenced last month when they announced their own destination festival featuring Primus, Mastodon, Coheed And Cambria and others to take place in 2025. Tool Live In The Sand will take place at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, from March 7 to 9.