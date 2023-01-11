Max Cavalera says Soulfly “kidnapped Corey Taylor” to record Jumpdaf**kup

In the new issue of Metal Hammer, we spoke to Soulfly mastermind Max Cavalera and Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor to get the story behind Soulfly's nu metal anthem Jumpdafuckup.

Recorded for Soulfly's second record Primitive, released in September 2000, Jumpdafuckup saw the iconic metal frontmen join forces. Cavalera admits he was inspired by the tendency in 90s hip-hop for guest spots on tracks, telling Hammer, "I thought, 'why can't we do that with metal? That would be cool!'"

Taylor was just one of the guests featured on the record, alongside Slayer frontman Tom Araya, Deftones' Chino Moreno and Sean Lennon, son of Beatles legend John. Cavalera was already a fan of Slipknot after hearing Wait And Bleed, so reached out to Taylor to see if he would be interested.

"Max's people hit me up like, 'do you wanna do a song with Max?'" Taylor recalls. "Of course I do! What are you, fucking nuts?"

Although enthusiastic about their collaboration, Cavalera admits there were a few teething issues on the day of the recording. "Corey was playing in Arizona the week we were in the studio," Max told Hammer. "Me and my friend drove to the venue and they're just about to soundcheck and I shout, 'Hey Corey, what's up! We have to go to the studio and record!'"

"We pretty much kidnapped him," Cavalera says with a chuckle. "'Fuck your sound check!' We put him in this piece-of-shit car in the desert."

Taylor doesn't seem to mind much however. "We got round the mic and sang [Jumpdafuckup] together," Taylor says. "Dude, it was one of the best experiences of my life! It was my first real taste of doing something with a peer... Well, not even a peer, but a hero! It was fucking Max Cavalera!"

