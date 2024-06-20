Lancastrian rockers Massive Wagons have announced details of their seventh studio album. Earth To Grace is the follow-up to 2022's Triggered!, and will arrive via Earache Records on November 8. The first single from the album, Missing On TV, is out now, and finds frontman Barry "Baz" Mills in typically fiery form.

"The song's about the government, all sides just milking the rest of us to fund their lifestyle," froths Baz. "They have zero shame, zero accountability, and zero remorse about stamping all over the common man. We are washed away out to sea, missing on TV. It’s an age-old message, but more relevant now than in a long, long time."

Missing On TV continues Massive Wagons' tradition of writing hard-hitting lyrics carried aloft by buoyant melodies (see also No Friend Of Mine, Genration Prime, A.S.S.H.O.L.E. and Please Stay Calm on Triggered!) and was produced – like the rest of the album – by Matt O'Grady, who's previously worked with You Me At Six, Architects, Don Broco, Bring Me The Horizon and more.

"This track is in all of our pop three album songs," adds Baz. "The chorus is huge! It was a real pleasure working on this in detail with Matt – everyone put in a shift and made this one a Wagons classic.

“People ask after every album is written and recorded, ‘is this your best one yet?’ It’s a question I don’t like answering, to be honest, I can’t speak for the listener. All I can say, and it’s the honest truth, is that we could not be happier with what we've created. We took a brave step to work with a new producer, but Matt was someone we felt brought a completely fresh production style to the table.

“I believe we have some of our best music to date on Earth To Grace, we are super proud of this album. Matt's input on melodies and arrangement was truly invaluable, and Adam's songwriting has just vanished off the scale, I think. Everyone in the band really knuckled down writing these songs and I genuinely think it shows."

The band have also announced a tour of UK and Ireland for November, a run of nine dates that begins at Nottingham's Rock City on November 22 and climaxes at The Limelight in Belfast on December 7. Florence Black will support.

“We will be taking the new album out on tour to new, bigger venues," confirms Baz. "We have made the leap to some absolutely iconic venues around the UK and it will be a really proud moment for us to step out on these stages as headliners. This tour is 15 years in the making – we're playing venues like Rock City, Manchester Ritz and Shepherd's Bush Empire, to name three.

"Our first ever show was Carnforth Railway club (10 songs played twice!) and now we are in venues that have seen the greats come and go. It really is a testament to hard work and the rock fans in the UK, we really wouldn’t be doing this without you. See you in November!”

The new dates are in addition to the band's previously announced plans, which include a run of festival dates over the summer and a European support tour with German rockers Kissin' Dynamite. Full dates below - tickets are on sale now.

Earth To Grace is available to pre-order.

Jul 04: Ballenstedt Rockharz Festival, Germany

Jul 05: Barcelona Rock Fest Santa Coloma De Gramenet, Spain

Jul 21: Maidstone Maid of Stone Festival, UK

Aug 02: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 03: Brienz Brienzersee Rockfestival, Switzerland

Aug 09: Kortrijk Alcatraz, Belgium

Aug 10: Königstein Im Taunus Rock Auf Der Burg, Germany

Sep 06: Les Mathes Palm Fest 17, France

Sep 08: Raismes Fest, France

Sep 28: Frederiksberg Cannonball Fest, Denmark

Oct 04: Munich TonHalle, Germany ^

Oct 05: Cologne E-Werk, Germany ^

Oct 06: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany ^

Oct 08: Budapest Barba Negra Blue Stage, Hungary ^

Oct 09: Wien Szene, Austria ^

Oct 11: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany ^

Oct 12: Brno Sono Centrum, Czech Republic ^

Oct 13: Berlin Kulturbrauerei Kesselhaus, Germany ^

Oct 25: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland ^

Oct 26: Geiselwind Music Hall, Germany ^

Oct 27: Enschede Metropool HJ Zaal, Netherlands ^

Oct 29: Paris Trabendo, France ^

Oct 30: Lyon La Rayonne, France ^

Nov 01: Antwerpen Trix, Belgium ^

Nov 02: Hamburg Große Freiheit, Germany ^

Nov 22: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Nov 23: Bristol SWX, UK

Nov 24: Southampton Engine Rooms, UK

Nov 26: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Nov 27: Glasgow SWG3, UK

Nov 29: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Nov 30: London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, UK

Dec 06: Dublin Grand Social, Ireland

Dec 07: Belfast Limelight 2, UK

^ = with Kissin' Dynamite