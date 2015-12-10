Mascot label to launch blues newspaper

Mascot Label Group are to launch a quarterly blues newspaper, they’ve confirmed.

The eight-page colour Mascot Messenger will showcase the firm’s artists while also seeking to raise the profile of blues music in general.

A total of 240,000 papers will be circulated across Europe, with copies to be delivered inside upcoming editions of The Blues Magazine and Classic Rock Magazine.

Mascot boss Ed Van Zijl says: “We’re very lucky in being able to work with talents such as Joe Bonamassa, Beth Hart, Eric Johnson, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Walter Trout, Robert Cray, Leslie West, Robben Ford and Warren Haynes amongst others .

“It’s not just the music, but also the stories they have that are great. We will try and share some of that through this paper.”

The Mascot Messenger will be published in the US later in 2016.