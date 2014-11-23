Marquee Club celebrates 50th birthday

On December 1, Ten Years After and Medicine Head’s John Fiddler play at Floridita on London's Wardour Street, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary Marquee Club's move to the address. They'll be joined by Carol Decker of T'Pau and Cutting Crew's Nick van Eede and Gareth Moulton.

The Marquee was first opened on April 19th 1958 at 165 Oxford Street, and over the following years played host to the likes of Sonny Boy Williamson, Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated, the Rolling Stones, John Mayall and the Bluesbreakers, The Yardbirds and The Animals.

On March 13th 1964 the venue relocated around the corner to its most famous home at 90 Wardour Street, and over the next 24 years hosted shows by Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie, Cream, Pink Floyd, Manfred Mann, The Who, The Nice, Yes, Led Zeppelin, Jethro Tull, King Crimson, Genesis, Moody Blues, AC/DC, Genesis, Thin Lizzy, The Clash, The Jam, The Cure, The Damned, The Sex Pistols, ZZ Top, Aerosmith and Guns N’ Roses. The final show on the premises, before the club moved to Charing Cross Road, was on July 18, 1988, and featured Joe Satriani.

On December 1, the anniversary of the move to Wardour Street will be celebrated with sets by Ten Years After (who had a residency at the club), Medicine Head’s John Fiddler — whose (And the) Pictures In The Sky hit was recorded at the Marquee’s studios — plus other veterans who played the venue: Carol “China in Your Hand” Decker, plus van Eede and Moulton, who wrote the US number one (I Just) Died in your Arms.

The evening will also feature live interviews with the club’s founders, Harold and Barbara Pendleton, plus others associated with the venue.

VIP tickets, which include a champagne reception alongside the Pendeltons and other guests, are £90, while regular tickets are £45.

General Tickets are available at £30 instead of £45, and VIP tickets at £70 instead of £90, by following this link or entering the code UKMAROFF when tickets are selected.