A Christian store is stocking a Lamb Of God mug unaware they're a heavy metal band, and guitarist Mark Morton is not happy

Somehow, a Christian store online is mistakenly stocking Lamb Of God merchandise.

The item in question is a mug that displays the Virginian metallers' artwork from their fourth studio album Ashes of the Wake, available in two different sizes via, Ciaocustom.com, a shop that "love using art to spread the message of God" through "Christ-centered clothing, accessories, home decor, and gifts".

The item was recently brought to the attention of Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton via Metal Addicts (opens in new tab), who in response, took to Twitter to declare: "I ain't mad at Jesus, but y’all can’t just be out here bootleggin' my shit".

We're not entirely sure how such a company could confuse the hellish artwork for a saintly representation of The Messiah, but we imagine it has something to do with their moniker. In fact, in Christian terminology, 'Lamb of God' is another term for Jesus, who, like a sacrificial lamb or animal, was allegedly sacrificed for the sins of humankind.

Two reviews underneath the product also point out the strange mix-up, with one user sarcastically writing: "Awesome mug...for copyright infringement. God has reserved a special place for liars, cheats, and those who profit from the work of others."

While another says: "Love the heavy metal mug. Great mug showing the Ashes of the Wake album cover of the secular heavy metal band, Lamb of God. Awesome! My favorite band🤘🏻".

As Loudwire point out, this isn't the first time Lamb Of God have been accidentally represented by a Christian organisation. Eight years ago, multiple Virginian churches adopted the band's logo to promote their Easter services.