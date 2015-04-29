Manson’s hunt for ancient discs

Marilyn Manson launched a hunt for 20-year-old blank CDs before releasing ninth album The Pale Emperor.

He had the work duplicated onto black discs that had been designed for Sony’s first PlayStation when it was launched in 1994.

And although the original concept was based on copy-protection, Manson just used them because he liked the effect – and then came up with another one.

Album art director Hassan Rahim tells Kill Screen “When you open the CD it’s pitch-black, but we also added a thermal texture on top. After it gets hot during playback, the disc comes out all white. The contrasting textures definitely speak for themselves when you hold the piece.”

The Pale Emperor was released on January 19 via Cooking Vinyl.