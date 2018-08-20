Marilyn Manson collapses onstage - cuts set short

Marilyn Manson was forced to cut his set short at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in Texas on Saturday night after collapsing onstage.

The Houston Press report that Manson was suffering from food poisoning, with fan-filmed footage showing the shock rocker falling to the ground as he performed Sweet Dreams (Are Made Of This).

The website report that Manson arrived onstage late, with his manager ushering photographers out of the pit at the front of the stage as Manson was ill and didn’t want his picture taken.

It’s reported that Manson was “visibly shaking at times” and eventually fell toward the end of The Eurythmics cover.

Manson and Rob Zombie are on the road together on The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming tour, with the pair usually getting together to perform their cover of Helter Skelter.

But with Manson ill, Zombie urged the crowd to join him in singing the classic Beatles’ track.

He said: “My dear friend Mr Manson is feeling under the weather. He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap. I need a partner for the next song so let’s sing it really loud and make him feel better.”

Last month, Manson cancelled his show in Toronto at the last minute, with a statement of Facebook reporting: “Marilyn Manson was unable to perform on his and Rob Zombie’s Twins Of Evil tour in Toronto night due to the flu.”

The tour is due to continue tonight (August 20) at the Pepsi Center in Denver.

