Man plays Van Halen's Eruption without actually learning it

Van Halen's Eruption is perhaps the most famous solo guitar instrumental ever committed to tape. Eddie Van Halen's finger-tapping, whammy-barring wonder has been covered by ambitious guitarists since its release in 1977.

But never like this.

YouTuber Kmac21 - perhaps most famous for his excellent When You Love The Beatles But Also Death Metal film – has released a version of Eruption that differs significantly from any previously recorded.

Whereas other axeman have spent interminable hours of practice finely honing their versions, drilling each swoop and slide and siren into machine-tooled precision, Kmac21 seems to have not bothered learning the song at all.

And yet the results are spectacular.