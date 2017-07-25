When you love The Beatles but also death metal

YouTube user Kmac2021 has released a cover version of The Beatles 1968 classic Blackbird. So far, so normal: last time we checked there were over half a million takes on the song on the site.

But Kmac2201’s version is different. Lulling the listener into a false sense of security via a sweetly pastoral introduction, the songs then… well, we’re not going to spoil the surprise. But it’s really quite something.

“This is a new metal subgenre,” suggests YouTube commenter McNasty. “It’s called Bipolarcore.”

We don’t know much about Kmac2201, but he does appear to be in two bands: a black metal/shoegaze outfit who go by the unlikely name of Kierannnn.. (with four ‘n’s), and djent metallers Colma. Both are worthy of your attention.

In the meantime, someone needs to send this video to Paul McCartney.

