Malmsteen to launch art collection

Yngwie Malmsteen will launch a limited collection of artwork created through guitar performance on June 18.

The guitar icon has teamed up with LA’s SceneFour to present what is being billed as “a new medium in art” that is “abstract, vivid and highly limited.” Learn more at yngwiemalmsteenart.com

Malmsteen is the latest high-profile musician to partner with SceneFour on abstract art in recent years.

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen has produced two collections that translate rhythm into visual art, while Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward and Philm mainman Dave Lombardo have also launched similar projects.

Earlier this year, Malmsteen was inducted into the Swedish Music Hall Of Fame and the guitarist revealed that he is working on his first new album since 2012’s Spellbound.

Malmsteen is recording material for his 20th record in his home studio, which he says gives him the freedom to full develop song ideas without worrying about the expense of traditional studio time.

He says: “In the past you had to do things and the clock was running. It was terrible, and I didn’t like it. Now I just do it when I feel like it.”