Malefice’s Butler reflects on drink and drugs hell

Malefice vocalist Dale Butler says turning his back on drink and drugs has made them a better band.

Butler also works as a fitness instructor and insists he couldn’t be happier with the changes he’s made in his life.

He tells TeamRock Radio: “I made a massive change about four or five years ago. I was like, ‘I need to survive, to not die. I need to change myself.’ It changed my whole perspective on music and the industry and it’s helped us thrive as a band.

“I’m a fitness professional now – I’m a strength coach. Growing up on the road you get involved in a lot of drink and drugs and you started losing who you are as a person. You start losing what music’s supposed to be about, and that’s the music and not the lifestyle.”

It was while on tour with DevilDriver that Butler had what he calls his turning point. He adds: “I’d been going hard on a three-week bender. I took a couple of days off and watched people. I asked myself, ‘Is this who I am? Is this the reason I got into this?’

“The answer was no. It was affecting shows and I didn’t want to be on tour because of what I was doing to myself and how unhealthy I was.”

Malefice released the five-track Gravitas EP last year and played the Encore Stage at Download on Saturday.