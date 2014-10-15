Machine Head, Devin Townsend, Marmozets + more on your FREE CD

You've no doubt picked up your new copy of Metal Hammer full of Machine Head, Asking Alexandria, Hang The Bastard, Marmozets and Sabaton to name a few... but if you haven't then you probably haven't listened to the beast of a CD that comes with it. Here's what you're in for...
1. Machine Head – Now We Die
The Inflynnerator fires up again!
2. Devin Townsend Project – Rejoice
More of Ziltoid’s futuristic genius.
3. At The Gates – At War With Reality
The Swedes return on blistering form.
4. Marmozets – Vibetech
The UK’s hottest new band go math crazy.
5. In This Moment – Sick Like Me
Maria Brink and co finally sounding like world-beaters.
6. Devilment – Even Your Blood Group Rejects Me
Mischief from Dani Filth’s new crew.
7. Decapitated – Blood Mantra
State-of-the-art fury from Vogg’s death metal diehards.
8. Skyharbor – Evolution
International prog metal majesty at its dazzling best.
9. Krokodil – Reptilia Familia
DJ Dan Carter’s mob are heavy as fuck.
10. Spider Kitten – Bearded Axe
Crippling doom from UK sludge lords.
11. Engraved Dillusion – Embrace The Flames
Epic metal with melody to burn.
12. Prosperina – Chase To The Throne
Sublime stoner machinations from South Wales.
13. Fahran – A Thousand Nights
Balls-out rock with a classic sheen.
14. Subservience – Inhuman Savagery
Brutal filth from Brighton’s gnarliest ne’er-do-wells.
15. Aghast! – All The Rage
High-energy extreme metal clatter.
