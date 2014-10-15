Machine Head, Devin Townsend, Marmozets + more on your FREE CD

You've no doubt picked up your new copy of Metal Hammer full of Machine Head, Asking Alexandria, Hang The Bastard, Marmozets and Sabaton to name a few... but if you haven't then you probably haven't listened to the beast of a CD that comes with it. Here's what you're in for...

1. Machine Head – Now We Die

The Inflynnerator fires up again!

2. Devin Townsend Project – Rejoice

More of Ziltoid’s futuristic genius.

3. At The Gates – At War With Reality

The Swedes return on blistering form.

4. Marmozets – Vibetech

The UK’s hottest new band go math crazy.

5. In This Moment – Sick Like Me

Maria Brink and co finally sounding like world-beaters.

6. Devilment – Even Your Blood Group Rejects Me

Mischief from Dani Filth’s new crew.

7. Decapitated – Blood Mantra

State-of-the-art fury from Vogg’s death metal diehards.

8. Skyharbor – Evolution

International prog metal majesty at its dazzling best.

9. Krokodil – Reptilia Familia

DJ Dan Carter’s mob are heavy as fuck.

10. Spider Kitten – Bearded Axe

Crippling doom from UK sludge lords.

11. Engraved Dillusion – Embrace The Flames

Epic metal with melody to burn.

12. Prosperina – Chase To The Throne

Sublime stoner machinations from South Wales.

13. Fahran – A Thousand Nights

Balls-out rock with a classic sheen.

14. Subservience – Inhuman Savagery

Brutal filth from Brighton’s gnarliest ne’er-do-wells.

15. Aghast! – All The Rage

High-energy extreme metal clatter.

**All of this is on your FREE CD with Metal Hammer issue 263. **