Machine Head, Devin Townsend, Marmozets + more on your FREE CD

15 tracks that will make you shit rivets

You've no doubt picked up your new copy of Metal Hammer full of Machine Head, Asking Alexandria, Hang The Bastard, Marmozets and Sabaton to name a few... but if you haven't then you probably haven't listened to the beast of a CD that comes with it. Here's what you're in for...

1. Machine Head – Now We Die

The Inflynnerator fires up again!

2. Devin Townsend Project – Rejoice

More of Ziltoid’s futuristic genius.

3. At The Gates – At War With Reality

The Swedes return on blistering form.

4. Marmozets – Vibetech

The UK’s hottest new band go math crazy.

5. In This Moment – Sick Like Me

Maria Brink and co finally sounding like world-beaters.

6. Devilment – Even Your Blood Group Rejects Me

Mischief from Dani Filth’s new crew.

7. Decapitated – Blood Mantra

State-of-the-art fury from Vogg’s death metal diehards.

8. Skyharbor – Evolution

International prog metal majesty at its dazzling best.

9. Krokodil – Reptilia Familia

DJ Dan Carter’s mob are heavy as fuck.

10. Spider Kitten – Bearded Axe

Crippling doom from UK sludge lords.

11. Engraved Dillusion – Embrace The Flames

Epic metal with melody to burn.

12. Prosperina – Chase To The Throne

Sublime stoner machinations from South Wales.

13. Fahran – A Thousand Nights

Balls-out rock with a classic sheen.

14. Subservience – Inhuman Savagery

Brutal filth from Brighton’s gnarliest ne’er-do-wells.

15. Aghast! – All The Rage

High-energy extreme metal clatter.

**All of this is on your FREE CD with Metal Hammer issue 263. **

