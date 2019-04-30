Lynyrd Skynyrd's last stand: only in Classic Rock, out now

Even the best things must come to an end eventually. And as is befitting a band with their legacy, Lynyrd Skynyrd are quitting the road on their own terms with one final hurrah round the globe to say goodbye.

This issue we caught up with Lynyrd Skynyrd in Canada on their final tour (which reaches the UK in June) to talk to Gary Rossington, Johnny Van Zant and Rickey Medlocke about life in the band then and now.

Also featured in this issue

All Roads Lead South

As Skynyrd prepare to bow out this year, we celebrate some of the bands who’ve been picking up the southern rock torch during Classic Rock’s lifetime. Including…

Texas Gentlemen

They’re the session hotshots (backing everyone from Kris Kristofferson to Ed Sheeran) who decided to form their own band – and what a band it is.

Bishop Gunn

Their debut album has given them an expanding fan base across the States and brought them support gigs with big names. Now it’s time to take on the rest of the world.

Ashley McBryde

The singer/guitarist is making music that’s heavier, grittier and rockier than the kind of hokey old-school country that many people still think country music is.

Whiskey Myers

Meet the band making some of the most exciting southern music out there.

Plus: Blackberry Smoke, The Cadillac Three, The Sheepdogs, Eric Church, Brothers Osborne, Marcus King Band, Broken Witt Rebels, The Yawpers and more…

Duff McKagan

In The Classic Rock Interview, he talks about Guns N’ Roses, a life in music, near-death, break-ups, make-ups, the journey from alcoholism to sobriety and his soon-to-be-released solo record. Oh, and a new GN’R album.

Aerosmith

After their multimillion-selling album Permanent Vacation, it was time for them to go one bigger. They stepped up to the plate and hit a home run with Pump, their biggest album ever.

Peter Frampton

As he heads out on a farewell tour, forced to quit due to degenerative muscle condition, he reminds us that this isn’t the first bombshell he’s faced in his half-century career.

Nick Beggs

It’s not easy for a poodle-haired pop star of the 80s to now be taken seriously. So how did the Mute Gods mainman do it?

Tesla

After their last album, in 2014, they didn’t know whether they’d ever make another one. Then along came Def Leppard's Phil Collen.

Melissa Etheridge

The activist, plant-medicine advocate and marijuana producer is more than just a singer-songwriter with depth and conviction.

What's on your FREE CD?

Free Birds

15 high-flying tracks from a flock of the best new bands with something rockin’ to say and who enjoy saying it loud, including Blackbird Sons, Lavamoth, Pulsating Radio Stars, Church Of The Lazy Bastards and more…

What's on your free digital download

Rockin' The Blues 2019

To tie in with the upcoming Rockin’ The Blues tour, we’ve got some killer new tracks from its stars – Jonny Lang, Kris Barras, Walter Trout – plus top tunes from Mascot Records.

Regular features

The Dirt

Def Leppard, Roxy Music, The Cure, Radiohead and Stevie Nicks among the 2019 inductees to the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame at the ceremony in New York City; Jon Anderson “very open” to a Yes reunion; Santana, Robert Plant and Greta Van Fleet on an eclectic bill for 50th-anniversary Woodstock… Welcome back Cage The Elephant and Rock Goddess… Say hello to Saint Agnes and The Lazys… Say goodbye to Shawn Smith, Scott Walker, Dick Dale, Danny Kustow…

The Stories Behind The Songs: Megadeth

How Holy Wars… The Punishment Due began with a gig-cum-riot in a Troubles-blighted corner of Northern Ireland.

Q&A: Alan Parsons

The prog-rock wizard on his new solo album, winning his first Grammy and being sawn in half on stage.

Reviews

New albums from Whitesnake, The Wildhearts, The Rolling Stones, Nirvana, Lonely Robot, Quireboys, Alan Parsons, Nils Lofgren, Gong, Cormac Neeson, Danko Jones, Saint Agnes… Reissues from Status Quo, Nazareth, Johnny Thunders, Be-Bop Deluxe, Ian Gillan & The Javelins… DVDs, films and books on Johnny Thunders, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, Sepultura, Stiv Bators, Ringo Starr… Live reviews of UFO, Idles, Roy Harper, The Young Gods, Black Futures, Jim Jones & The Righteous Mind, Todd Rundgren…

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Alice In Chains, Terrorvision, Gong, Bullets & Octane and 10cc. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Walter Trout

The bluesman talks about the records, artists and gigs that are of lasting significance to him.

